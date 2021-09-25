CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What To Know About The High-Stakes Congressional Standoff

By Kelsey Snell
kmuw.org
 7 days ago

The U.S. government is facing the possibility of having to shut down in just a few days. And talks on Capitol Hill to avoid that are, well, they're complicated. Joining us now to try and shed some light on the situation is NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell. Kelsey, thanks so much for joining us.

www.kmuw.org

kmuw.org

From Infrastructure To The Debt Limit, Negotiations In Congress Are On

The White House says it's a precarious day in Congress for President Biden's agenda. Lawmakers and the White House are working to reach huge deals. Some could impact the nation's economic standing. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Others would rebuild U.S. infrastructure that has been deteriorating for years, as we've heard from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December. The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday. Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmuw.org

Policy Strategists On How Biden Can Gain Traction On Immigration Reform

We're going to go back to the story that captured so much of our attention last week, the situation in Del Rio, Texas. Or rather, we're going to go back to one of the issues at the heart of it, which is immigration. You'll remember that thousands of people were camped out under a bridge near the Texas-Mexico border hoping to request asylum in the U.S. The encampment has since been cleared by authorities, but not before some ugly scenes. And the Biden administration's handling of the whole situation has been heavily criticized by all sides - local officials, conservatives, progressives, advocates for migrants and for law enforcement tasked with controlling the situation. On the broader issue of addressing immigration, the president did put forward ambitious plans soon after taking office. But nine months into his term, his administration seems to be struggling both to get traction on a reform plan and to find a better way than his predecessor to address the steady stream of migrants that continue to arrive at the U.S. border.
DEL RIO, TX
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
kmuw.org

Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

Universal basic income, the idea that every adult in the country should get some kind of minimum monthly financial support, used to be something you might hear about in a university lecture hall or at a rally for a fringe candidate. But now the idea has gone mainstream, and a big reason for that is Andrew Yang. Yang, of course, ran for president in 2020 and lost in the Democratic primary. This year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the mayor of New York City.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kmuw.org

Tucson, Ariz., mayor nervously awaits passage of infrastructure bill

President Biden today promised to keep working with Democrats in Congress to find a way to pass two bills that, taken together, are the heart of his domestic agenda. But it won't be easy as Democrats continue to spar among themselves over the measures, including the president's proposed infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, for a lot of people outside of the Capitol, this all amounts to waiting for funds that are desperately needed. The mayor of Tucson, Ariz., Regina Romero, is one of those people. Improving her city's infrastructure was one of the key commitments she made in her campaign for the office in 2019. And Mayor Regina Romero is with us now.
TUCSON, AZ
kmuw.org

Philippine President Duterte retirement fuels speculation around successor

One of the more controversial leaders on the world stage seems to be preparing to bow out of politics. The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, announced his intention today to retire from politics, walking back his earlier claim that he would run for vice president in 2022. The move is fueling speculation that Duterte could be clearing the way for his daughter to succeed him as president. Here to tell us more is NPR international correspondent Julie McCarthy. Julie, thank you so much for being here.
POLITICS
CNET

Stimulus check update: Here are the states sending more payments

Three stimulus checks have been sent to eligible families and individuals since the start of the pandemic. And many parents are getting financial relief with monthly child tax credit payments (up to $300 a month for each child). Plus, parents could also qualify for up to $1,400 in additional stimulus money if they had a baby this year -- they won't get that money until 2022. But the delta variant is still driving major impacts on families, expenses and the economy, as well as the cutoff of enhanced unemployment benefits. At this time, Congress has no plans to approve a fourth federal stimulus check.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Congress is about to pass a stopgap spending bill. That'll cost taxpayers.

Congress and the president are on the verge of enacting a stopgap bill to temporarily fund the federal government for the fiscal year that begins Friday. By putting off any major decisions, such “continuing resolutions” (or CRs) buy Congress time to reach bipartisan agreement on funding for both defense and domestic programs for the full fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

