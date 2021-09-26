Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: HOMEBOUND is an Interesting Exploration of Familial Dynamics and Dread

Day two of Fantastic Fest made it clear - this was not to be the crowded, raucous, debauched event of years past. This is a fest that once adopted as its motto the fox’s line from von Trier’s Antichrist: “chaos reigns,” and then worked overtime living up to that motto. While chaos may indeed be reigning in other parts of the country (or even this state), Fantastic Fest is giving chaos a year off. At its busiest, the fest energy this year is something closer to the chill afternoons of the second half of the films: low key, more coffee than whiskey, a lot less yelling. And y’know what? It’s FINE. This quieter energy is what a lot of us needed to get back out in the world. It feels good, and the lack of capacity crowds and aggro vibe is, I think, a boon to everyone’s comfort level. Or maybe we’re just getting old. Either way, it’s working.

