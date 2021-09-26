CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: HOMEBOUND is an Interesting Exploration of Familial Dynamics and Dread

By Emily von Seele
Cover picture for the articleI kicked off Fantastic Fest 2021 with a little family thriller called Homebound. It’s a character-driven piece that is an exercise in both tension and dread. If there is one thing that I have learned from horror movies over the past few years, it’s that you don’t have to travel far from home to find something disturbing and unsettling. The people you know and are connected with can sometimes be even more terrifying than the monster lurking under your bed.

