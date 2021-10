The Lakeland volleyball team fell to the Lorain County Community College Commodores 3-0 in a non-league matchup today. The scores were 17-25, 17-25, 16-25. With the loss, the Lakers record falls to 1-7. Lakeland struggled to find consistency throughout the match. In each game, the Lakers would battle even until about midway through the match and then make a few unforced errors (commuication, mis-hit, etc.). The team was unable to recover from these miscues tonight. Standing out for Lakeland was Kelly Ponzani (Wickliffe HS) as she made really aggressive serves throughout the match that helped spur the Lakers. Unfortunately, on this night, it was not enough.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO