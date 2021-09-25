CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer backs off strict COVID protocols as race for reelection tightens

By Kate Scanlon, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to be easing her response to the COVID-19 pandemic as her race for reelection next year heats up. Whitmer rose to national prominence last year as she implemented some of the country's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic. For a time, she was considered as a running mate for Joe Biden during his 2020 campaign.

