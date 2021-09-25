Colorado’s water projects getting a $7.9M boost from sports betting tax revenue
Water projects in Colorado are getting a $7.9 million boost from tax revenue collected during the first fiscal year of legalized sports betting in the state. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) gave its approval for $8.56 million in tax revenue to be distributed to beneficiaries, which includes the Colorado Water Plan, the Department of Revenue's Division of Gaming said in a news release on Thursday.gazette.com
