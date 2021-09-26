CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Flagship: Reacting to Texas' 70-35 dominant win over Texas Tech

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longhorns took care of business against the Red Raiders in posting a 70-35 win over Texas Tech to open Big 12 play. On this week's game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 managing editor Taylor Estes recaps the Longhorns' dominant performance against the Red Raiders as Estes weighs in on QB Casey Thompson's impressive showing in his second career-start for Texas. The Flagship talks the running game success against a Texas Tech team that entered the game allowing only 1.7 rushing yards per attempt prior to the defeat by the Longhorns, how Thompson's connection with true freshman receiver Xavier Worthy may be the difference maker down the stretch, the Longhorns' defensive performance against the Red Raiders and much more!

247sports.com

