The Flagship: Reacting to Texas' 70-35 dominant win over Texas Tech

Rat-a-tat-tat on defense. The Texas Tech running back room was one of the deepest position groups on paper heading into the 2021 season. The most notable member was the leading rusher from the previous two seasons — SaRodorick Thompson. The group was only bolstered with shifty backs in Tahj Brooks, Myles Price, and Chadarius Townsend. Three games into the season, the offseason hype has come to life on the field. The validity of the run game only increased in this game. Brooks had another strong showing, running the ball nine times for 47 yards. The Red Raiders had three other backs attempt at least two rushes, including Thompson who made his first appearance of the season. Another important element is the usage of Shough’s legs. Although he hasn’t been used in many designated runs, Texas Tech ran a handful of run-pass options in this game which could definitely be utilized more in the future.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO