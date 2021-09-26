Baylor Romney Will Start At QB For BYU Football Against USF
PROVO, Utah – Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU football in replace of an injured Jaren Hall against USF. Last week in the win over Arizona State, Hall suffered a hard fall that caused him to leave early. Romney stepped in last week to throw a game-clinching touchdown pass after not throwing any passes the entire year to that point. He completed a bootleg pass to Isaac Rex to seal the win over the Sun Devils.kslsports.com
