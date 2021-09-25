CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger King 2 release date: Netflix confirms when you'll see Joe Exotic again

By Marcos Cabello
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger King is returning for a second season, Netflix revealed Thursday, continuing the outrageous tale of the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. A teaser video shows brief clips of some other familiar faces, including Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin and former business partner Jeff Lowe. On Saturday, at its Tudum global fan event, Netflix shared a release date for Tiger King 2, Nov. 17, as well as all kinds of trailers and first looks for its other shows and movies.

