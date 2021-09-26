CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

A Marion man pleaded guilty last week to using the online messaging service KIK to distribute child sex abuse materials featuring prepubescent females. According to court documents, Travis Shane Smith, 38, was identified by an undercover law enforcement officer working out of...

augustafreepress.com

wchstv.com

Teen, 17 years old, sentenced to prison for role in quadruple Elkview murders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to prison for her role in connection with the murders of four members of a family in Elkview. Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard to 10 years in prison. In July, she pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Idaho State Journal

Sasha Martinez motions for reduced sentence in kidnapping, torture case

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Your Radio Place

Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to Life in Prison

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – A Belmont County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. According to court records, 53-year-old Greg Carter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, for child rape charges, in Belmont County Common Pleas Court. Four of the counts were for sexual conduct...
Richmond.com

Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult. Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic...
davisvanguard.org

Brothers Denied Bail, Pending Trial for Child Molestation Charges

SACRAMENTO, CA – A question the courts constantly face is what public safety measures can be put in place if an accused person is released on bail prior to trial. But Friday, in Sacramento County Superior Court, in the cases of brothers Jared and David Belmares, the court found that there were no measures to guarantee the immediate safety of the public should the brothers choose to act again.
okwnews.com

Individual Pleads Guilty To Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jose Ramon Gutierrez, 33, entered a guilty plea to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A) and 2, punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life, a fine of $10,000,000.00, or both, a mandatory term of supervised release of at least 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
Augusta Free Press

Jury convicts Hampton Roads conspirators on trafficking, money laundering charges

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A federal jury convicted two individuals on charges relating to drug trafficking and money laundering. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, beginning in or about 2018 through in or about 2020, Jose Luis Cruz-Colon, 42, and Nastassja Lopez-Alvarado, 31,...
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
CBS Sacramento

Elverta Teens Charged With Trying To Kill Their Mother, Brother Appear In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Elverta teen boys charged with trying to kill their mother and brother faced a judge Thursday. The brazen crime was detailed for the first time in court. A judge revealed a baseball bat and a knife were used in this brutal attack. The older brother called 9-1-1 immediately afterward to admit to the crime. A rare juvenile court appearance was broadcast online. The two brothers—just 13 and 16 years old—were charged with attempted murder after deputies say they used a baseball bat and a knife in an attack on their mother and 10 year old brother. Attorney Jennifer Mouzis says...
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
