CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

First Alert Weather

By Tommie Owens
WALB 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More days of sunshine are on the horizon for most of SGA as ridging takes over once again to push out a bit of the upper-level moisture. This will limit some of the clouds we will see outside, but we will see a few to give us a bit of shade to keep us cool. This is important because temperatures are not going to continue in the mild 70s but make a leap toward the upper 80s and low 90s. Warmer highs will make it feel like summer has returned, but we could see a slight deep in highs return next week. A backdoor cold front will push in slightly refreshing highs by next Friday and Saturday but also could help increase moisture chances to nearly 20%. This is not overwhelming rain chances but enough that a garden or two can get watered.

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, GA
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#South Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy