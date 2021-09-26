First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More days of sunshine are on the horizon for most of SGA as ridging takes over once again to push out a bit of the upper-level moisture. This will limit some of the clouds we will see outside, but we will see a few to give us a bit of shade to keep us cool. This is important because temperatures are not going to continue in the mild 70s but make a leap toward the upper 80s and low 90s. Warmer highs will make it feel like summer has returned, but we could see a slight deep in highs return next week. A backdoor cold front will push in slightly refreshing highs by next Friday and Saturday but also could help increase moisture chances to nearly 20%. This is not overwhelming rain chances but enough that a garden or two can get watered.