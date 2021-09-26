CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jayhawk football drops non-conference bout to Duke in Durham

By Andrew Lind
University Daily Kansan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas football failed to respond to Duke’s second-half dominance as it defeated the Jayhawks 52-33 in Durham, North Carolina Saturday. An opening drive interception from Duke graduate quarterback Gunnar Holmberg set up the Jayhawks with great field position, as redshirt freshman cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson returned the football within the red zone. However, an offensive clipping penalty along with several short gains left KU with no other option than to kick a field goal -- and even then, Kansas failed to convert.

