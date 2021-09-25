Pittston Area plans homecoming

Pictured are members of the Pittston Area homecoming court. From left: Mia Marriggi, Ryli Smith, Jiana Moran, Cara Mia Hogan and Lauren Lopresto. Submitted photo

The Pittston Area School District has announced the members of the Pittston Area High school Homecoming Court for 2021.

The court includes seniors Mia Marriggi, Cara Mia Hogan, Lauren Lopresto, Jiana Moran and Ryli Smith. The Homecoming festivities will begin with a luncheon on Friday, Oct. 1, followed by a pep rally in the gym where the queen will be introduced and finally, the homecoming game at 7 p.m. The queen and her court will be presented with their escorts at halftime of the game that evening.

There will also be a Homecoming Dance on Oct. 7 in the cafeteria with all high school students eligible to attend the semi-formal event.