Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University officials have suspended all fraternity-related activities while the school investigates allegations that people were drugged at on-campus gatherings. School officials said Sunday they received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday at the Evanston campus, according to a university-issued crime alert. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that allegation came one day after the university received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering. The university is investigating both incidents and has banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO