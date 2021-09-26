CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi

By Maia Spoto, Isabelle Sarraf
Daily Northwestern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn individual reported they were drugged at a Friday night Sigma Alpha Epsilon house event, according to a Saturday University Police crime notice. The notice comes one day after multiple similar reports were filed about drugging at an Alpha Epsilon Pi event. Unlike Friday’s notice, Northwestern named both addresses, 2325 Sheridan Rd. and 584 Lincoln St. as on-campus fraternity houses in the Saturday email, but it still didn’t specify the names of the fraternities. AEPi and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life did not respond to The Daily’s requests for comment on Friday.

dailynorthwestern.com

