MLB

Ramirez’s 3 RBIs, Morgan’s 1-hitter head 6-0 Indians win over White Sox

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

The Cleveland Indians were led by Jose Ramirez’s 3 RBIs and Eli Morgan’s 1-hitter to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Chronicle-Telegram

Indians shut out by White Sox in Shane Bieber's return

CLEVELAND — Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland 1-0 Friday night in Indians ace Shane Bieber's return. The playoff-bound White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Clinch AL Central Division Title With Win Over Indians

For the first time in 13 years, the Chicago White Sox are American League Central Division champions, knocking off the Cleveland Indians Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field. The win gives the White Sox their first division crown since 2008, and marks the first time...
MLB
South Side Sox

White Sox Fall to Cleveland 6-0, Yikes

Well that did not start ideally for the White Sox. Following a three-up, three-down inning for the top of our order, Cleveland attacked early putting up two in the bottom of the first off of a kind-of double from Myles Straw and a home run from the reigning AL MVP-runner-up. [Insert every Tweet asking, once again, why we are pitching to José Ramírez?].
MLB
audacy.com

Carlos Rodon sharp in White Sox's 6-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-1, on Wednesday night. Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets homered as the White Sox (91-68) moved a season-high 23 games above .500 with...
MLB
