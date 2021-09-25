CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils 'The Sandman' Series First Look

By Matt Singer
Long regarded as one of the greatest comics series in history, The Sandman is finally getting a long-awaited — and long-attempted — adaptation when Netflix brings it to television in a brand new series. For decades since it debuted in the late 1980s, people have been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, primarily as movie. Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary worked on a version for a few years and about a decade ago David S. Goyer was involved in a totally different project based on the series, which would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the title character. That never happened either. Supposedly, some of these Sandman movie projects were so dire they turned Gaiman off from working on anything at DC Comics involving its characters for years.

