UAA volleyball team blocks, hits its way to a 4th straight victory

By Anchorage Daily News
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UAA volleyball team remains one of two undefeated teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after breezing past Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon. It was the fourth straight win for the Seawolves, who will get a stern test next week when they hit the road for conference matches against nationally ranked Western Washington and Simon Fraser.

