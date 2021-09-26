UAA volleyball team blocks, hits its way to a 4th straight victory

The SHS Girls Soccer team went into this non-conference away game vs. the Whiteland Warriors coming off of a 3 game winning streak, hungry to continue the “W” count. It didn’t take long for the Bears to get on the board, as junior Evelyn Kiefer led the charge within the first 3 minutes of the game scoring on a follow-through deflection. Seven minutes later, Kiefer would score again on a through-ball assist from senior Sophie Parker. Two minutes after that, Kiefer would clench a hat trick scoring on a header into the back of the net off of a beautiful cross assist from senior Rebecca Valdez. With about 20 minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore Ava Wilson would add another Bear goal to the mix coming from another assist from Parker. With minutes remaining in the first half, the Warriors would keep battling and score leaving the halftime score at 4-1, Shelbyville.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO