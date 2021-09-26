CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old rookie is finishing the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increased workload in 2022.

