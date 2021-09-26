CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 5-1, behind Cabrera's 3 hits: Game thread recap

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Tigers lineup:. LF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. RF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B Jeimer Candelario. SS...

Comments / 0

