Will Bunch: Murder crisis worse than a 'crime'

CHICAGO (CBS) — Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) explained how he recently experienced gun violence in Chicago first-hand. “Last Saturday night, my wife and I went out to eat, downtown Chicago with another couple – several couples – and we were driving home on Lake Shore Drive. about 10:00 on Saturday night. I heard a popping sound,” said Durbin. “I didn’t know what it was, the driver of the car said, ‘those are gunshots.’ It turned out to be the car next to us. The driver was leaning out the window and shooting into the air. He could have just as easily been shooting the gun at us. Sadly, that’s what happens way too often.” Coincidentally, the senator was in town to announce federal funding to support gun violence and prevention research. So far this year, there have been 12 shootings on Lake Shore Drive. There were 17 in all last year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO