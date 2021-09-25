Two-year project underway along HWY 1 near Point Mugu to restore eroded slopes

Caltrans

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced a $51 million project to construct two retaining walls on Highway 1 in order to restore eroded slopes.

The project will take place on the coastal side of the highway south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County.

Work began on Sept. 20, 2021, and is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Caltrans said the slope has been structurally undermined by severe surf erosion which has resulted in cracks and displacements of the roadway shoulder.

There will be two retaining walls built, one at post mile 4.0 which will be 600 feet long and the second at post mile 4.2 which will be 200 feet long.

(Photo: Caltrans)

Caltrans said these areas are prone to erosion and need adequate slope protection.

A 1,000-foot stretch of the right southbound shoulder will be closed during this time requiring bicyclists and drivers to share the southbound lane.

(Photo: Caltrans)

The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 25 miles per hour and intermittent closures will take place.

Construction is expected to occur during both day and night as needed Monday through Saturday.

Residents working and living nearby may notice noise, vibrations and dust as a result of the project.

For updates on this project, you can visit quickmap.dot.ca.go v.

