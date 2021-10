Of course it would come down to the N.C. State defense. In overtime, with Clemson facing a 4th and five, trailing by six, the Wolfpack defense, one of the best in the ACC, forced an incomplete pass, upsetting the No. 9 Tigers, 27-21 at Carter-Finley Stadium. D.J. Uiagalele missed Justyn Ross in the back corner of the end zone, setting up a field rush from the State fans, desperate for a big time win. It was the first win over a Top-10 program for Dave Doeren, who was 0-for-10 in his previous attempts. It’s the fourth win over a Clemson team ranked in the Top-10 for the Wolfpack.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO