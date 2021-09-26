CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

DP_Kansas City 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Dozier (27), Lopez (20), H.Castro (11), Cabrera (15), Candelario (42), Schoop (29). 3B_Dozier (5). SB_Lopez (21). SF_Dozier (6). S_Mondesi (3). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley51-330023. Tapia L,4-1 BS,0-31-343300. Brentz1-300000. G.Holland100001. E.Santana032210. Coleman110002. Detroit. Skubal410001. Hutchison W,3-122-331020. Funkhouser H,9120011. Fulmer S,12-1611-310002. E.Santana...

FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Kansas State
Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
MLB
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

ESPN — Virginia at Miami. SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St. FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Semifinal, Kaunas, Lithuania. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland. 4 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First...
NFL
Tom Hallion
Phil Cuzzi
Wichita Eagle

Three-run sixth inning dooms Kansas City Royals against the Tigers in Detroit

Something about Detroit’s Comerica Park seemed to have had a particularly adverse effect on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Domingo Tapia. Prior to his arrival in the Motor City, the right-hander had been lights-out. He hadn’t allowed a run in 11 consecutive appearances, including 13 straight innings. Saturday night, for the second night in a row the Detroit Tigers scored against Tapia.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 5-1, behind Cabrera's 3 hits: Game thread recap

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Tigers lineup:. LF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. RF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B Jeimer Candelario. SS...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game vs. Kansas City Royals: TV, time, probable starting pitchers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA). [ Here’s how you can access our best Tigers content — and so much more Detroit sports coverage — for an incredible...
MLB
Arkansas Online

Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at...
NHL
Cadillac News

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

Detroit Tigers (75-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-87, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -179, Tigers +152; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB
chatsports.com

Preview: Kansas City NWSL at Washington

Kansas City NWSL are in Leesburg, Virginia to face the Washington Spirit this afternoon. Both teams have not played in a while but for different reasons. Kansas City last played on September 5th and had the international break off. The Spirit have not played since August 29th but they were forced to forfeit their last two games because of COVID related issues (violating league medical protocols).
