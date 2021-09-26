CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A reinvented Jon Lester shows off his new approach against the Chicago Cubs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ franchise-record 15th straight win: ‘He’s turned himself into a different pitcher’

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

When Jon Lester took the mound on a May night as a Washington National, showered by cheers from the limited-capacity crowd in his return to Wrigley Field, it was an expected reaction for a pitcher who departed in the offseason after being an instrumental figure in the Chicago Cubs ending their World Series title drought.

A trade-deadline deal sent Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals, and with it gave him another start at Wrigley, this time facing fewer of his former teammates Saturday in a battle of two teams in drastically divergent situations.

“I love Jon Lester like a brother, but I want to kick his tail every time he’s out there — I don’t think there’s any secret to that,” manager David Ross, smiling, said the day before. “He knows that.”

Lester is a different pitcher than the one the Cubs saw in May. Since joining the Cardinals, he has relied more on his sinker and changeup, and better results have followed. After posting a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts with the Nationals and a shaky initial two outings in St. Louis, Lester entered Saturday’s game against the Cubs with a 2.76 ERA in his previous eight starts.

“He’s turned himself into a different pitcher and found success in that way so being out there, being able to take the ball every fifth day, staying healthy, allows you to continue to work through competition and being able to just find a way to win,” Ross said. “He’s been a winner his whole life. So there’s no secret that he was going to figure out a way to have success.”

Lester needed only six pitches to retire the side in the first inning, but the Cubs adjusted and made him work. They tallied eight hits, walked three times and reached on an error over the next four innings, ultimately scoring four runs (three earned) off Lester. The Cubs held a two-run lead when Lester departed after five innings, but the bullpen and a baserunning miscue squandered the advantage. The Cardinals used three-run innings in the seventh and ninth to rally for an 8-5 victory, a franchise-record 15th straight win.

“Anytime that as a starting pitcher you go out there and you know that you can give up a few runs and then we still have a chance to win the game, it’s a great feeling,” Lester told reporters afterward. “You don’t have to be as fine and with this defense that we have, you can attack a lot more.”

With the loss, the Cubs are 39-41 at Wrigley and will finish with their first losing season at home since 2014. The have scored four-plus runs in a season-high 13 straight games, their longest stretch since 15 consecutive from Aug. 11-26, 2016. However, they have lost five straight games and are 2-11 during that span.

Ian Happ, who brought home two runs versus Lester on a single and bases-loaded walk, credited the lineup’s discipline for the offense getting going against him. Happ, Willson Contreras and David Bote finished a combined 4-for-7 with two walks and four RBIs opposing their former teammate.

“He’s a little bit of a different guy now with (Yadier Molina) behind the plate, a little bit of a different sequence, a lot more changeups, doing a good job of picking and he always has been able to get that kind of outside corner-angled heater called for a strike, and now he’s playing the changeup off that really nice,” said Happ, who homered in the ninth. “He looked good out there. ... That’s always what Jon does. He keeps keeps you in a baseball game, and so being able to get to him and give ourselves a chance, that was big.”

Lester’s ability to embrace and implement a change in his approach on the mound over the course of his 16-year career was fueled by the lefty’s inner competition and how he tweaked the way he attacks hitter, Ross said. The former catcher knows his ex-batterymate well. Aside from their long big-league careers overlapping, Ross has caught the third-most starts (89) and most innings (578⅔) by the Lester in four seasons between the Boston Red Sox and Cubs. Of the 21 catchers who have caught him at least twice, Lester’s pairing with Ross has the second-lowest ERA at 2.75.

“I think it’s hard to adjust,” Ross said. “I don’t think the willingness to adjust once you get your tail kicked a couple of times, you’re like, ‘how do I figure out how to win?’ That’s a lonely place out there on that mound when things aren’t going right and guys are throwing balls in the gap and the entire defense is running everywhere to try to keep the guys from running around the pillows. Inherently when you find that it’s difficult to get guys out the way you’re used to, you find another way, and that’s the difficult part.

“Are you able to have success in that? And I think the guys that sustain long major-league careers are the ones that do that best.”

Lester’s fascinating career arc led to his 200th career win earlier this week, which the Cubs recognized on the video board after the first inning of Game 1 in Friday’s doubleheader. Lester emerged from the visitors dugout to acknowledge the crowd.

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy points to Lester’s consistency in his work and competitiveness for his sustained success, even if the model Lester has employed altered over time. Change of scenery can help, too, for a fresh perspective and ideas.

“When he’s in a postseason run and he’s on a team that’s pushing for something, he is uber motivated,” Hottovy said Saturday. “He’s willing to try a lot of new things and he is going to give you five good innings, six good innings of good baseball to keep you in the game.”

Lester, 37, isn’t the only pitcher in MLB to have found success lately in his late 30s. His 40-year-old Cardinals teammate Adam Wainwright has been better the last three years (115 ERA+) than the three seasons proceeding (86 ERA+) this current stretch. Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton, 37, is a two-time All-Star with a 3.33 ERA and 130 ERA+ in the last four seasons.

The Cubs noticed how Lester has reinvented himself for the hottest team in baseball.

“Jon is as good as there is about understanding how to get outs in the biggest moments and biggest games, and it’s just fun to see him succeed,” Hottovy said.

