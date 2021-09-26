CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he showed his players video highlights of special teams units around the country making game-changing plays.

His 20th-ranked Spartans delivered a local adaptation on Saturday night.

With the offense sputtering, Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a tying touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation, and Chester Kimbrough's huge defensive play in overtime helped send the Spartans to a 23-20 win over Nebraska.

Matt Coghlin's 21-yard field goal on MSU's overtime possession kept his team unbeaten and set off a celebration at Spartan Stadium. MSU has won nine of its last 11 night games and is out to its best start since the 2015 team opened 8-0.

Kimbrough's interception came when he stepped in front of Samori Toure just as the ball was arriving on third down. Kimbrough's ran it back deep into Nebraska territory but he couldn't make it to the end zone.

''I was just playing my coverage, trusting my coverage and trusting my technique,'' Kimbrough said. ''We excelled it, man. I'm proud of my team.''

On Reed's game-turning play, Nebraska wanted a directional punt to the right, but Daniel Cerni sent it left. Jalen Nailor, also back as a return man, acted as if he would field the punt as coverage closed in on him, but it was Reed who caught the ball. With most of the coverage on the other side of the field, Reed was able to find plenty of running room.

''That's something that we've been working on,'' Reed said. ''We had a little decoy.''

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said punter Daniel Cerni was supposed to kick it to the other side of the field.

''We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it,'' Frost said. ''And we had a couple of 10-yard punts that almost cost us, and right when we needed it the most we kicked it to the wrong side of the field. Some of the coverage guys didn't see it and it cost us the game.''

The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not converting a first down in the second half.

''We didn't have any business losing that game,'' Frost said.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2) bowed up on defense. Payton Thorne completed just two passes in the second half, and Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game as the nation's leading rusher, was bottled up all night.

Walker finished with 61 yards on 19 carries and set up the winning field goal with a 23-yard run, his longest of the game, on MSU's first play in overtime.

This was Nebraska's 14th straight loss to a ranked team, including the ninth in a row under Frost. The Huskers haven't beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

Martinez left the game for one series in the first quarter after two defenders tackled him hard on a running play on the Huskers' opening possession. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 248 yards and ran 19 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: There were too many unforced errors by the Huskers. Nebraska had four false start penalties in the first half and Martinez fumbled the ball away in the second half.

Michigan State: After squandering scoring opportunities in the first half, the Spartans couldn't create enough chances after halftime. But there were just enough heroics in the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losses by No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Wisconsin mean Michigan State should move up. The fan base would love a jump over rival Michigan, as the No. 19 Wolverines struggled in a 20-13 win against Rutgers.

RE-FLICKER

For the second time this season, the Spartans completed a flea flicker for a touchdown.

Thorne got the pitch-back from Walker and found Reed for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

The same trio combined for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the 42-14 win against Youngstown State on Sept. 11.

STARTER LOST

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley left the game in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. He returned to the sideline in a walking boot. Tucker said he would be evaluated on Sunday.

Nebraska: Hosts Northwestern on Oct. 2.

Michigan State: Hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 2.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Four takeaways from Nebraska's stunning 23-20 loss to No. 20 Michigan State

The things that pass for winning football under head coach Scott Frost, it’s hard to understand. Nebraska’s losses remain as perplexing as ever, this time dominating the second half against No. 20 Michigan State. Nebraska even had a 97.48% chance of winning with 6:13 left, and one of its best chances yet to reverse the misfortunes of past close calls under Frost.
MICHIGAN STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska 20 Michigan State 23 OT: Recap and Evening Thread

Trent Hixson is starting at left guard again today. Oliver Martin will not play - I’m not sure what his injury is, but it has kept him out of five games now. Brendan Franke’s kickoff was a touchback. The Blackshirts start the game with a tackle for a loss, but...
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Scott Frost
illinoisnewsroom.org

Petrino’s Late FG Lifts Maryland Over Illinois 20-17

CHAMPAIGN — Joseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Maryland over Illinois 20-17. In a game best described as weird from beginning to end, the normally explosive Terrapins consistently had trouble against a tough Illinois defense. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 350 yards (32 of 43)...
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 23-16 Win Over Nebraska

The Oklahoma Sooners took care of business on Saturday in the 50th anniversary of “The Game of the Century” between OU and Nebraska. This game was certainly not a memorable one, but Oklahoma got out of Norman with a 23-16 win over the Huskers. The Sooners were a 22-point favorite heading into this match up, so it didn’t exactly go as planned, but for the Sooners, they finish the non-conference schedule with a 3-0 record heading into conference play. But with all that being said, there is certainly plenty to critique coming out of this win in Norman.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Spartans#Ap#Msu
247Sports

GALLERY: Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska, summarized in 20 photos

The Sooners survived a scare from Nebraska on Saturday, prevailing 23-16 in the renewal of a rivalry series that hadn't been played since 2010. A one-handed interception from DJ Graham and a return of a blocked extra point from Patrick Fields provided the highlights on what was otherwise a relatively nondescript afternoon in Norman; the Sooners' 23 points were their fewest in a game since 2016. However, a stout defensive effort from Oklahoma's front seven helped hold off a late charge from the Huskers..
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy