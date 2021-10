Now that many children have returned to school and preschool for in-person learning school lunches have been the talk of Market staff and customers. Marketing Director, Kate Laubernds, has two young children in preschool and elementary school and shared what her tips and market favorites are for school lunches that are minimal effort, but high reward. It’s easy to get trapped in a vortex of Pinterest boards for kids’ lunches; oftentimes the recipes are too complicated or have too many steps. Above all else, Kate recommends keeping it simple.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO