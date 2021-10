SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – They must have been waiting for this. Despite a three-year buildup in this golf-mad state, there hadn’t been much juice in the early stages of the 43rdRyder Cup. The scene around the first tee was flat. The morning session was reserved. Only four matches were on the course, but certain pockets of Whistling Straits were downright quiet. The Americans had jumped out to a sizable Day 1 lead, and yet something was missing: earlier alcohol sales, or maybe an antagonistic European presence, or perhaps a more user-friendly layout.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO