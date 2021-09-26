CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunger in 2020 Sharply Affected Even Middle-Class Americans

By FlaglerLive
Cover picture for the articleAmericans in households with annual incomes from $50,000 to $75,000 experienced the sharpest increase. in food insufficiency when the COVID-19 pandemic began – meaning that many people in the middle class didn’t have enough to eat at some point within the previous seven days, according to our peer-reviewed study that will soon be published in the Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

