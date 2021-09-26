Edward Little stuns Lewiston in overtime

LEWISTON — Edward Little freshman forward Gabby Gerry’s mindset was simple when a through ball from midfield came her way. With the clock winding down in overtime, junior midfielder Ava Braunscheidel sent the ball towards the Lewiston 18-yard box, and Gerry sped past a defender to set up a 1-on-1 battle with Blue Devils goalkeeper Sadie Morgan. Morgan came out to challenge, but Gerry shot the ball under Morgan’s reaching arms to score with two second remaining and give the Red Eddies a 1-0 win over their rivals.