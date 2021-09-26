CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

CHP Releases Some Information on Hayfork Fatal Crash

By Kym Kemp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 24, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm, Trinity River Area CHP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 3, (SR-3) south of Hayfork Dump Road, in southern Trinity County. It was determined the driver of a white 2014 Subaru Impreza was driving northbound on SR-3, when he lost control and ran off the west side of the road. The driver side of the Subaru crashed into a tree, causing significant intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The front passenger sustained suspected major injuries and was airlifted by CHP Helicopter 14 from Hayfork Summit to Mercy Hospital in Redding. Preliminary information indicates that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is suspected alcohol may have been a factor.

