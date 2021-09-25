CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferndale, CA

NCJ Preview: Enterprise, Burgers, Place Names and Etiquette

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we're looking at the future of the Ferndale Enterprise, newly purchased by North Coast Journal Inc. And it's Burger Week, so we're sharing what's whetting our appetites and whether you can eat 28 burgers in 10 days. Good luck, friends. We'll take a look at the effort to rename Patrick's Point, its fraught history and its recreated Sumeg Village. Finally, we're talking about a little COVID safety and etiquette satire, and why you shouldn't lean on that reply-all button. Do, however, hit subscribe for weekly updates on stories from around our county.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Ferndale, CA
Local
California Restaurants
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Food Drink#Ncj#The Ferndale Enterprise#North Coast Journal Inc#Burger Week#Patrick S Point#Covid
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy