Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 326: Boils down to offense, Bielema's decision

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time since 2018, Illinois football didn’t score a touchdown in a game. The last time it happened was a moment in time Illini Nation would rather forget, a dreadful 63-0 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s 13-9 loss at Purdue was certainly better than that but other than freshman running back Josh McCray’s 156 yards on the ground, the Illinois offense really struggled to do much of anything productive. Quarterback Brandon Peters completed 14 of his 26 passes for 100 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Despite the only Illini points coming off field goals (James McCourt went 3-for-4), offensive coordinator says his group is on the verge of pulling out a win.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO