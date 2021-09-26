Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 326: Boils down to offense, Bielema's decision
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner reacts to Illinois football blowing another late lead in a 13-9 loss to Purdue. He dissects Bret Bielema's reasoning for a decision that again backfired, punting from the Purdue 34 on a 4th-and-2 midway through the fourth quarter. He then discusses another good week by the defense ruined by an offense that has one bright spot (Josh McCray!) but is full of issues otherwise. He then discusses the missed opportunities the last two weeks represent for Bielema's program.247sports.com
