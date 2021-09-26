CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 326: Boils down to offense, Bielema's decision

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner reacts to Illinois football blowing another late lead in a 13-9 loss to Purdue. He dissects Bret Bielema's reasoning for a decision that again backfired, punting from the Purdue 34 on a 4th-and-2 midway through the fourth quarter. He then discusses another good week by the defense ruined by an offense that has one bright spot (Josh McCray!) but is full of issues otherwise. He then discusses the missed opportunities the last two weeks represent for Bielema's program.

247sports.com

