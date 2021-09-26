CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs Primo Porzingis Plan? Patience

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 6 days ago

Mavs' Best Kristaps Porzingis Plan? More Patience

When it comes to Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis, a lot of the talk over the summer revolved around the lack of production he had in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers in June. In a series where the Mavs had a 2-0 lead and ultimately ended up playing in a decisive Game 7, one has to wonder if the Clippers would've even made it that far had Porzingis averaged more than 13 points and five rebounds per game while shooting under 30 percent from deep.

Porzingis had his struggles during the regular season as well, particularly on defense, but he was much better than what we saw against the Clippers, as he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep (his effective field goal percentage of 54.7 was also a career-high by far).

And in the 'bubble' playoffs the season before last, Porzingis made 9-of-17 threes in just a little over two games before having to sit out with a meniscus injury.

Through the entire seven-game series this past postseason, Porzingis shot 8-of-27 from deep.

So what exactly happened?

It's easy to get caught up in all of the negative narratives that follow such a disappointing performance from a guy who still has three years of max money left on his current contract, but the fact is that Porzingis' postseason struggles with the Mavs weren't all his fault.

Should he have been more aggressive? Absolutely. But former head coach Rick Carlisle shares some blame for that as well, as he pretty much told Porzingis to stand in the corner and look pretty as a decoy for spacing reasons.

Porzingis is not a perfect basketball player by any means, but if you're Carlisle, you can't go a full seven-game series without trying to utilize your $30 million man more than he did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pxOB_0c8Dnyvi00

Another fact that many have mocked throughout this offseason when using it as a sign of optimism for Porzingis is that he just went through his first fully healthy offseason in his career. On one hand, that tells you just how injury-prone Porzingis has been in his young career, but on the other, there's something to be said about him finally not having to play catch-up all the time.

Every offseason, Porzingis has had to rehab something instead of being able to fully focus on his body and game the entire time.

All of this is not said to exonerate Porzingis for the many times he's taken bad fadeaway jumpers against smaller players in the post or let his defender drive past him for an easy layup, but rather to show that it isn't as bad as what many people have made it out to be when you look at all the contributing factors. And as heated as Mavs fans were at ex-GM Donnie Nelson at exit interviews last season when he essentially said Luka Doncic needed to share the ball more, there is a slight bit of significance to that, at least when it comes to Porzingis specifically.

Overall, Doncic's passing is incredible in both quality and quantity. He was top-five in assists last season and is the farthest thing from a selfish player, as some try to insinuate. That said, even Doncic himself has admitted that he needs to do a better job of trying to get Porzingis involved, which, again, was already going to be a tough ask in the postseason given how Carlisle chose to use KP.

Porzingis, when completely healthy, can be a really nice wingman for Doncic, but even with KP coming into this season with no injury issues, nothing is guaranteed given his history.

Whether Dallas eventually decides to trade Porzingis or not, now probably isn't the right time.

Patience, at least for the first month or so of this season, could pay off for the Mavs in one way or another. If Porzingis looks like the guy we saw before his meniscus injury, the sky is the limit for this Mavs' team with that version of KP and Doncic leading the way. And on the other hand, even if Dallas decides to eventually move on, Porzingis playing well enough to make people forget about last year's postseason will only help his trade value.

So patience - yes, more patience - is a Mavs virtue when it comes to Kristaps Porzingis.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kristaps Porzingis is Instagram official with Laura Vizla

Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla are going strong. The Mavericks star made his relationship Instagram official over the weekend with a pair of selfies that showed Vizla cuddled up on his arm. Porzingis added a red heart emoji in his caption, and tagged Vizla, who’s also a Latvia native.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018, that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Roundtable: Trading Kristaps Porzingis?

This week Dallas Morning News Columnist Tim Cowlishaw suggested the Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis for Ben Simmons. While he acknowledges it’s not a real trade, it’s largely about the value of Porzingis and the need for Dallas to have some defensive players. It got us to thinking and talking: should the Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis? Should he get more time or should they move him as soon as possible?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rick Carlisle
Yardbarker

Social Graces: A Mavs Sign of Friendship for Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis?

Much has been made about the relationship that Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis share with one another. At times, Porzingis has voiced his displeasure with his role in the half-court offense. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has even gone as far as to say that Porzingis is 'jealous' of Doncic.
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Position breakdown: Maximizing Porzingis a priority among big men

When you have one of the tallest players in the NBA, one with a rare skill set of inside and outside capabilities, it makes sense to maximize his assets. Jason Kidd already has hinted that he will try to do things a little differently with Kristaps Porzingis this season, which is why he will be central to the play of the Mavericks’ big men and the team overall..
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Kristaps Porzingis is looking ahead

There were many things I was looking forward to heading into my first media day, but the biggest one was getting to hear from Kristaps Porzingis. He had a rough ending to last season and his name was tossed around quite a bit in the news. I had no idea what to expect, but this was the first time I’d get to hear from him since the start of this new Nico-Kidd era. I’m going to touch on my takeaways from Porzingis’ answers, the question I was able to ask him, my thoughts on Kidd saying Porzingis will start the season at the four, and how I’m feeling about the current state of the Mavs as the season is right around the corner.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Primo Porzingis Plan#The Los Angeles Clippers
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Where Are Mavs on SI Top 100?

Much like your favorite holiday get-togethers, Sports Illustrated's annual top-100 list invokes genuine discourse with a touch of disdain. While the 2020-21 season wasn't a star-level campaign from Kristaps Porzingis, Sports Illustrated still found a spot for him on its famous list. Porzingis averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds during...
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Kristaps Porzinigs Want Trade from Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks made headlines this offseason after no shortage of significant changes. Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle both no longer are with the organization. Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis was a staple in trade rumors, but there's a clean slate after a coaching change. During a recent episode of The Hoop...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

It’s a make or break year for Kristaps Porzingis

The idea of Kristaps Porzingis is so bloody appealing. He’s 7’3”, athletic in a useful NBA way, and has the confidence of a scoring guard. He has shot-blocking chops and understands basketball at a high level. And yet, he’s never lived up to the idea in a meaningful way. Injuries...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: This is why Kristaps Porzingis changed his mind on wanting trade

Kristaps Porzingis might have pulled a Ben Simmons by now if not for one particular change that the Dallas Mavericks made. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said this week on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that Porzingis wanted to be traded at the end of last season but now feels like he has a fresh start with the hiring of new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mavs Camp Profile: Kristaps Porzingis - Credit or Blame?

It would be wonderful for Kristaps Porzingis if the next chapter in his NBA book is about who is going to get the credit for a wonderful 2021-22 NBA season turnaround. It wouldn't be so grand if the story is still about "blame.''. "I've been doubted before,'' said Porzingis this...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Kidd looks at Mavs' Doncic as 'a young Picasso'

The latest from NBA media day on Monday (All times EDT) New Dallas coach Jason Kidd is already thinking of ways to tell Luka Doncic he has help on the roster. Kidd told reporters during his media day session that he looks at the 22-year-old Doncic as “a young Picasso.” Kidd adds he didn’t know “if anybody coached Picasso” but that he “used all the paints.” The championship-winning point guard with the Mavericks in 2011 says he wants to remind Doncic “that he can rely on his teammates.”
NBA
FanSided

Mavericks: What to expect of Kristaps Porzingis this season

Kristaps Porzingis’ role with the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming 2021-22 season is set to be expanded. On media day, Jason Kidd, the Mavericks’ new head coach, told reporters that he wants Porzingis to be more than just a stretch big and to be himself again. The new coaching regime...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis 'Optimistic' About Mavs Future After Wanting Trade

Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly feels a "fresh start with the coaching change" from Rick Carlisle to Jason Kidd and is no longer seeking a trade. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday on the Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t Real GM) that Porzingis "wanted to be traded" after the 2020-21 NBA season, but his outlook has changed.
NBA
chatsports.com

‘People, be ready’ for a new, scary-good version of Porzingis

We’re more than a month from Halloween, but that didn’t stop Tim Hardaway Jr. from getting in the mood as the Mavericks opened training camp. When the sharpshooter was asked about what he’s seen out of Kristaps Porzingis in the pick-up games before the first practice Tuesday, he sent out a chilling message to the rest of the NBA, but one Maverick fans should enjoy hearing.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

After Dark: Previewing Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Green, and Willie Cauley-Stein

Josh and I talked Sunday evening about some recent news: first the fun story involving Patrick Beverly talking about Luka Doncic being the hardest player for him to guard. Then we touch on the ESPN Top 100 and the Mavericks involved. Next we talk about Jason Kidd’s comments on Kristaps Porzingis in a recent Mavs.com article.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
406
Followers
588
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy