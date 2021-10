Cleveland, Myles Straw, Yoan Moncada, Lance Lynn, José Ramírez, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Austin Hedges, Bradley Zimmer, Luis Robert. Well that did not start ideally for the White Sox. Following a three-up, three-down inning for the top of our order, Cleveland attacked early putting up two in the bottom of the first off of a kind-of double from Myles Straw and a home run from the reigning AL MVP-runner-up. [Insert every Tweet asking, once again, why we are pitching to José Ramírez?].

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO