WATCH: LIVE video from pregame warmups for USC vs. Oregon State in the Coliseum

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSCFootball.com will be broadcasting LIVE videos from the Coliseum press box as the USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. In the pregame video you can check out how the Trojan football team warms up in preparation for the game, followed by the pregame show from the Trojan Marching Band including an appearance from USC's mascot Traveler. The pregame video will end with the Trojan football team coming out of the tunnel just before kickoff.

Comments / 0

