Oklahoma Sooners trail West Virginia at Halftime 10-7

Oklahoma and West Virginia are in an all-out brawl in their Big 12 opener. The Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers go into the half with the Mountaineers up 10-7.

The Mountaineers came out with a long 14-play drive that ended with a 2-yard Garrett Greene rushing touchdown. The drive would eat up almost 10 minutes of the first quarter. The Sooners would respond and score after a huge 38-yard completion on 4th &4 from Spencer Rattler to Eric Gray got the Sooners into the red zone. Rattler would complete a 5-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Stogner to complete the drive.

The teams would trade punts for the first half of the second quarter until WVU QB Jarrett Doege threw an interception under heavy pressure to Delarrin Turner-Yell. The Sooners couldn’t capitalize and Spencer Rattler would return the favor by tossing an interception of his own with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

Rattler faced a smattering of boos and chants calling for true freshmen Caleb Williams to replace him. He went on to finish 7/11 for 73 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the first half.

Oklahoma’s defense has looked very solid despite the offense’s issues to sustain drives and gather any sort of momentum. The Sooners will need them to continue their play until they can unlock the offense which has looked as ineffective as it has at any point this season.

