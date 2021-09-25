CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners trail West Virginia at Halftime 10-7

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwrKH_0c8DnsdM00

Oklahoma and West Virginia are in an all-out brawl in their Big 12 opener. The Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers go into the half with the Mountaineers up 10-7.

The Mountaineers came out with a long 14-play drive that ended with a 2-yard Garrett Greene rushing touchdown. The drive would eat up almost 10 minutes of the first quarter. The Sooners would respond and score after a huge 38-yard completion on 4th &4 from Spencer Rattler to Eric Gray got the Sooners into the red zone. Rattler would complete a 5-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Stogner to complete the drive.

The teams would trade punts for the first half of the second quarter until WVU QB Jarrett Doege threw an interception under heavy pressure to Delarrin Turner-Yell. The Sooners couldn’t capitalize and Spencer Rattler would return the favor by tossing an interception of his own with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

Rattler faced a smattering of boos and chants calling for true freshmen Caleb Williams to replace him. He went on to finish 7/11 for 73 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the first half.

Oklahoma’s defense has looked very solid despite the offense’s issues to sustain drives and gather any sort of momentum. The Sooners will need them to continue their play until they can unlock the offense which has looked as ineffective as it has at any point this season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Mountaineers#4th 4#Boomersooner#Soonergridiron#Wvu
sportswar.com

‘Eers up at halftime 10-7

ESPN seems to be singlehandedly trying to get Rattler the Heisman -- Tombo 09/25/2021 9:41PM. ... and that's not at home. Still, I would pass on the $1M and take the -- VTVOICE 09/25/2021 9:11PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
FOOTBALL
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Football vs. West Virginia: Game preview, storylines & predictions

Let the six-time Big 12 title defense begin! This weekend at the Palace on the Prairie, under the lights, Lincoln Riley and his No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will host Neal Brown and his West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) to open conference play. OU hasn’t looked incredibly sharp to start the 2021 season, but with another game comes another opportunity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brkic’s last-second FG lifts Sooners past West Virginia

(AP) — Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard field goal as time expired gave No. 4 Oklahoma a 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Oklahoma started its final possession at its 8-yard line with 3:39 remaining. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was booed by the home fans on several occasions, completed all six of his passes for 54 yards on the final drive to get the Sooners into scoring range. The final drive was 14 plays and 80 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Sooners’ game today: Sooners vs. West Virginia injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, TV channel

The following Oklahoma players are listed as “out” on the injury report for the Oklahoma-West Virginia game on Saturday night: WR Theo Wease, lower leg; DB Woodi Washington, undisclosed injury; and DL Jalen Redmond, knee . CB Ryan Peoples, ankle, is listed as doubtful. WR Brian Darby, DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and LB Danny Stutsman, all undisclosed injuries, are listed as questionable. DB Billy Bowman is listed as “probable,” with an undisclosed injury.
TV & VIDEOS
Norman Transcript

OU notepad: Four takeaways from the Sooners' win over West Virginia

It was another tough game in Norman. But the Sooners prevailed again, escaping another upset and improving to 4-0 on the season. Here’s four quick takeaways from Oklahoma’s 16-13 victory over West Virginia:. 1. Marvin Mims’ lack of involvement: For most of the game, Mims was missing in action. The...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy