Tennessee State

WATCH: Gators score on trick play to open half against Tennessee

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmNIK_0c8Dnrkd00

The Florida Gators started the second half off with a touchdown pass from receiver Trent Whittemore to tight end Kemore Gamble. Emory Jones passed the ball to Whittemore across the backfield, and Tennessee was caught completely off guard.

The 13-yard double pass capped off a great drive for the Gators. Starting on the 22, Jones and Malik Davis rushed to get the initial first down. Then, Jones hit Justin Shorter, Kemore Gamble and Jacob Copeland for respective gains of 33, 13 and 4 yards. That’s when the trickery came and Florida went up by 10.

Whittemore attempted 150 passes in high school, according to Maxpreps, so this isn’t a new thing for him. It is new for Gators fans though, especially the ones asking when Anthony Richardson might get to throw a ball.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

