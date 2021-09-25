Akron vs Ohio State three and out halftime review

The Ohio State Buckeyes are at halftime in the middle of routing the Akron Zips and are currently leading the MAC competitor 38-7. This is the first half-time of the season where most Buckeye fans are probably content with what they’ve seen during the first 30 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes actually have a legitimate chance to beat that giant and insane 50 points spread. I understand that Akron is not very good, but this is the same Ohio State team that was only leading the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by seven points last week.

Below are three things that have made me very happy up to this point and should be something to watch for in the second half as well.