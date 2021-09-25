CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Akron vs Ohio State three and out halftime review

By Josh Keatley
 6 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes are at halftime in the middle of routing the Akron Zips and are currently leading the MAC competitor 38-7. This is the first half-time of the season where most Buckeye fans are probably content with what they’ve seen during the first 30 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes actually have a legitimate chance to beat that giant and insane 50 points spread. I understand that Akron is not very good, but this is the same Ohio State team that was only leading the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by seven points last week.

Below are three things that have made me very happy up to this point and should be something to watch for in the second half as well.

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Tulsa halftime thoughts, as Buckeyes lead by a touchdown: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts from the first half as Ohio State leads Tulsa 13-6. * For a defense needing an overhaul, Ohio State’s first adjustment was to start its best tailback on offense. In Week 1, five-star freshman TreVeyon Henderson was the third tailback. Last week, he was No. 2. Against Tulsa, he started and took most of the reps in the first half, backed up by veteran Master Teague. Second-year running back Miyan Williams, who had been the first back to play in the first two games, didn’t play at all in the first half.
OHIO STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

First look: Akron at Ohio State odds and lines

The Akron Zips (1-2) visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) in a Saturday night non-conference affair at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Akron vs. Ohio State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.
AKRON, OH
Canton Repository

After bumpy start to Ohio State's season, Buckeyes should get breather vs. Akron

Ryan Day said he did not set expectations for his 2021 Ohio State team, especially this early in the season. The Buckeyes have plenty of talent, to be sure, but they also lost many key players from their College Football Playoff runner-up team. The lack of experience in a COVID-shortened season for players counted on to fill those voids was always going to be the wild card.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Ohio State football:Three things OSU must do against Akron

I’m not going to sit here and try to tell you Akron is a threat to beat the Ohio State football team. Last week, I felt Tulsa was dangerous. I’m not losing any sleep over the Zips. I’m not trying to be insulting, it’s just the reality of the situation.
OHIO STATE
