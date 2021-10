I get ready in silence every morning wondering who’s going to win today. Is this going to be the day that we win and the tide turns? Or will this be the day we find out another co-worker is positive? Those days always bring it home. I only allow myself a second to run through the faces of the ones we’ve lost. It could be me. This could be the last morning that I get ready, the last opportunity to kiss my husband and my baby on the way out the door. Did I tell my parents I love them? But how long ago? Are my affairs in order if I don’t make it back home tonight? I don’t remember the last time I laughed freely, but that last thought makes me snicker as I put my dramatic side in check. “Even if you fall sick on shift, you wouldn’t be admitted for a few days…”. I tiptoe through the house like a soldier in the early hours before dawn, tugging my hat down tight and preparing to go to war. By the time my sleeping family rises, I will be in the thick of the battle. (story continues below)

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO