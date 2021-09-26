'They found a way': No. 19 Michigan gets gritty, holds off Rutgers to move to 4-0

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been talking about finding balance on offense, but now the Wolverines have a bigger issue — finding balance within the game. The No. 19 Wolverines went scoreless in the second half Saturday and opened the door for Rutgers in the Big Ten opener, but the defense came up big in the final minutes to preserve a 20-13 win. Michigan is now 4-0 and will travel to Wisconsin next week, its first of back-to-back road games.