Seven men posed for a photo on the final day of January, five of them in uniform. Mike Coan was wearing a Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt and his son Jack went with a similar casual look, though his hoodie was basic and blue. Everyone else in the photo — all University of Wisconsin football players but none of them with the last name of Coan — had on T-shirts advertising Coan’s Landscaping, the family business in Sayville, New York.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO