During Saturday’s SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks, the world was introduced to what may be college football’s most glorious mullet. The No. 2 Dawgs welcomed the No. 8 Razorbacks to Athens, GA earlier today as the two undefeated teams faced off. The huge football game even had College GameDay roll into town for the weekend. Unfortunately for Arkansas fans, the College GameDay crew may have showed up this weekend, but the Razorbacks sure didn’t. The Bulldogs went on to stomp their opponents 37-0 while handing Arkansas their first loss of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO