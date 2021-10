Nick Maccario has punched his ticket to the Round of 16 at this year’s 40th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. Thanks to some brilliant shot making and consistent overall play, the former St. John’s Prep golf ace, who golfs out of Bradford Country Club, defeated No. 6 seed Daniel Campbell of Bellingham, Wash., 2 and 1, in the opening round of match play on Tuesday at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset. He followed that up with a convincing 5 and 4 triumph over No. 38 seed Jay Moore of Lincoln, Neb., in the round of 32 later in that afternoon.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO