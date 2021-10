ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti has told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band will reconvene in 2022 to record a new album. "We're doing new music first [before going back on the road]," he said. "An then me and Myles [Kennedy, ALTER BRIDGE singer] will probably get together on our break in January to go over what we've written at that point, and then we'll go in the studio. We have April scheduled for some studio time. I don't know if we'll finish things up in that time or what, but we need to get new music out before we go back on tour. It's just been too long."

