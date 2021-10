The Broken Bow volleyball team finished third at the Adams Central Invite on Saturday. Broken Bow defeated Boone Central Newman Grove in the opening round in straight sets 25-9, 25-16. Kya Scott had 12 kills. Adams Central defeated Broken Bow in the semifinals 2 sets to 1. Adams Central won set one 25-23. Broken Bow came back to win set two 25-16 but Adams Central took the third 25-15. Kya Scott had 10 kills and Halle McCaslin had 8. Broken Bow would face Superior in the third place match where they would win in straight sets 25-16, 25-20. Kya Scott had 7 kills while Callie White and Halle McCaslin each had 4. Broken Bow is now 14-3 on the season. Malcolm was the tournament champion winning in straight sets over Adams Central in the championship match. During the tournament, Broken Bow’s Kailyn Scott reached 2,500 assists for her career.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO