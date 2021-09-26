Pumpkin Monster Cookies

Gingersnap cookies are an old fashioned cookie that has been around for a long time. I have been making these cookies for over forty years and our family loves them. They are great to take someone as a gift, wonderful for school events, holidays, lunchboxes and anytime you just want a good cookie with a glass of milk or cup of coffee. Take them to any kind of gathering and you won’t bring any home. These cookies keep well in an airtight container and the recipe could be doubled if you want to make a really big batch. You might also like our recipe for old fashioned soft molasses cookies.

