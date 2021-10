UConn football interim head coach Lou Spanos has released his depth chart for Saturday’s game against Wyoming of the Mountain West, and there are some changes, as expected. Last week, Steven Krajewski was listed as the starter but Spanos said during his weekly press conference last week that the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win. When they came out against Army on the first series, freshman Tyler Phommachanh took the first snap under center. He is listed as the starter for this week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO