TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores were shut out by South Dakota State 44-0 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. There were not many positives to take away from the game for ISU. Peterson Kerlegrand rushed for 76 yards. Meanwhile Anthony Thompson and Kurtis Wilderman split the QB duties for ISU. Thompson was 5 of 6 for 59 yards while Wilderman went 9 of 22 for 89 yards. The Sycamores were able to move the ball at times but could not find the end zone. Up next the Sycamores go to the University of South Dakota for a 3 pm ET kickoff.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO