CSEA Wins Temporary Restraining Order Against State Court System to Temporarily Halt Vaccine Mandate Imposed Without Negotiations By CSEA
ALBANY, NY — September 25, 2021 – A State Supreme Court Justice yesterday granted CSEA, the union representing about 5,800 Unified Court System workers throughout the state, a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the implementation of a vaccine mandate for non-judicial Court System workers that was set to go into effect on Monday, September 27, 2021.www.yonkerstribune.com
Comments / 0