Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. I started composing when I was a kid after taking a piano lesson. But at that time it was of course nothing more than a little fun for me to play something I want, as I only needed having time to enjoy some musical freedom to escape from the classical training I had been taking. A small tape recorder was my first gear on which I recorded my piano onto cassettes in my teenage years. After finishing my study I got involved in composing professionally when I started working at a studio that produced music for advertisement works. It was a big deal for me because I had to learn about how to use software and equipment from scratch as I knew nothing about it when started working there. But I found it exciting since I was looking for something new for my musical experience after leaving the classical music world I got to be bored of. But after my experience of working there made me want to make my music for myself, to be apart from working for advertisements which were often mentally demanding. Around the same time, I got an AKAI’s sampler S6000 which brought me real fun to sample my voice, instrumental and industrial sounds. Then layering them up as I wanted. I think that was my real start to be able to be deep inside of the process of composing with gear.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO