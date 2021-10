Netflix has waited a lifetime for a moment like this. Or eight years. The streaming giant at last took home its first series win at Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards — and it doubled up for good measure. “The Crown” won Best Drama Series and “The Queen’s Gambit” nabbed the final award of the night, Best Limited Series, minutes later. While Netflix has previously won other program Emmys, like Best TV Movie for standalone episodes of “Black Mirror,” before this year, it had gone 0-30 across the comedy, drama and limited series categories. In 2013, it became the first streaming service to...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO